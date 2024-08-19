Robert Gonzales (June 21,1954 – August 11, 2024)

Robert Gonzales, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, August 11, 2024 in Rock Springs. He was a 45-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Durango, Colorado.

Robert was born June 21,1954 in Durango, Colorado; the son of Fidel A. Gonzales and Edna Mable Maestas.

He attended schools in Durango, Colorado.

Robert married the love of his life, Lonie Sue Klungervik July 4, 1998 in Jackson.

Robert served in the United States Army.

He received three medals, The National Defense Service; Good Conduct and The Army Commendation.

He was a mechanic for over 45 years and retired in 2019.

Robert enjoyed spending time hunting; going to his property with his wife; spending time with friends and family especially his grandchildren and restoring older vehicles.

Survivors include his wife Lonie Sue Gonzales of Rock Springs; one son, Derrick Gonzales and companion Kayla of Rock Springs; four daughters, Stephanie Gonzales and companion Josh of Rock Springs, Keisha Curtis and husband Shane of Kersey, Colorado, Korri Miller and husband Bert of Rock Springs, Kadee Apodaca and husband Dominick of Cheyenne; one sister, Kathy Gonzales and companion Phil of New Mexico; ten grandchildren, Kayla, Chezney, Tyleigh, Davion, D’Nasia, Tregon, Kash, Keith, Avayah, Wylder; one great-granddaughter, Paizley; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Fidel Gonzales Jr., Ron Gonzales, Mike Gonzales; and one sister, Phyllis Rivera.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Robert’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street. Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place. Military honors, graveside services and Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.