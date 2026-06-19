Robert Gordon (December 16, 1950 - May 23, 2026).

Robert Gordon, affectionately known as “Bob”, “Uncle Bob” or “Bobby” to those who knew and loved him best, passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2026.

Born in Green River, Wyoming, on December 16, 1950, to Robert and Florence (Schweitzer) Gordon, Bob was a dedicated member of the community. He graduated from Green River High School in 1968 before furthering his education Western Wyoming Community College and then at the University of Wyoming, where he graduated magna cum laude. He lived a life characterized by his gentle patience, sharp sense of humor, and unwavering loyalty to his loved ones.

After graduating from college, Bob returned home to Green River and worked in the personnel departments of both Stauffer Chemical and Champlain Oil. Bob utilized the training and experience from these two positions and to modernize county government while serving as the Executive Director for Sweetwater County until his retirement on December 31, 2009. In this role, Bob was called upon to fill a variety of roles, including managing Sweetwater Events Complex for seven months in 1992, and creating the new human resources and purchasing departments, as well as developing a county-wide compensation plan. Bob aggregated fragmented county operations into more organized, unified, efficient and cost-effective departments from which the county benefits to this day.

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Bob’s personal life was spent continuously learning and expanding his knowledge and understanding. Bob had a passion for technology, always eager to explore the newest ideas and equipment. gadgets and especially new cars. He found peace in music and was a talented saxophone player who appreciated all forms of well-executed music. In later life, Bob found companionship with the many animals that frequented his home, offering refreshments and shelter to all. He adopted several shelter cats over his retirement that became his constant companions.

Bob leaves behind his sister, Vickie (Jim) Nordgaard of Rapid City, South Dakota; nephew Kirk Lerwick of Des Moines, Washington (and his children Jack, Kole, and Lexi); and niece Heather (Paul) Miller, McKinney, Texas and their children Braidan and Jacob, and friend of 30 years, Garry McLean. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florence Gordon.

Cremation has taken place a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Bob’s memory be made to Green River Animal Control, 80 E Teton Boulevard, Green River, Wyoming 82935 a cause that was always close to his heart.

Condolences mat be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.