Robert Grunder (September 19, 1982 – April 10, 2023)

Robert Grunder, 40, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at his home in Farson, Wyoming. He was a resident of Farson for 25 years and former resident of Evanston, Wyoming, and Utah.

He was born September 19, 1982 in Phoenix, Arizona; the son of Jerry Grunder and Joann Lavery.

Robert attended schools in Evanston and Farson, Wyoming.

He worked for Lewis and Lewis for four years as a road paver. Mr. Grunder was a cashier at a Service Station in Farson, Wyoming.

He enjoyed watching television; spending time with his four-legged furry pet PIP; talking to family over the phone and being alone, with nature. Robert was an all or nothing kind of guy. His thoughts ran deep.

Survivors include one brother, Kenneth Grunder and wife Ashley of Green River, Wyoming; three sisters, Brenda Rodriguez and husband Juan of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sabrina Schaefer of Tucson, Arizona, Jerrelynn Cowett of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two nieces, Evona Higby of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tracy Hilario of Las Vegas; two nephews, Joseph Hilario and Korben Grunder and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Rivera; father, Jerry Grunder; one brother; Dale Higby and one nephew, Johnny Hilario.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com