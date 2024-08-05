Robert Hirchert (April 2, 1945 – July 31, 2024)

Robert Hirchert, 79, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a 47 year resident of Wyoming and former resident of Rapid City, South Dakota. He died following a lengthy illness.

He was born April 2, 1945 in Rapid City South Dakota; the son of Herman E. Roth and Mary Myrtle Potter.

Robert attended schools in Sturgis, South Dakota.

He married the love of his life Betty March in Rapid City, South Dakota January 7, 1967.

Robert served in the National Guard during the Vietnam Conflict.

He worked for Halliburton for 38 years having retired June 30, 2011 as a Tool Shop Foreman.

Robert loved spending time with his family and friends; bowling; golfing; hunting; camping and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Hirchert of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Matthew Hirchert and wife Josey of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Melissa Kiefer of Waseca, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Jordan Thompson; Dakota Bernal; Rayanna Bernal; Thomas Hirchert; Lucas Hirchert; four great-grandchildren, Zavier Thompson; Kylie Ferguson; Evalynn Ferguson; Logan Ferguson; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Carol Aker; paternal grandparents, Alfred and Amanda Roth; maternal grandparents, Harold and Mary Potter; one son-in-law, David Kiefer.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.