Robert "Hoagie" Belastock Avery (October 25, 1944 - June 30, 2026).

Robert “Hoagie” Belastock Avery, 81, lovingly known as Bob, who departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at his home in Rock Springs.

He was born on October 25, 1944, in Rawlins; the son of Raymond Leslie Avery and Betty Lou Ivy. Bob spent the majority of his cherished life in Rock Springs, where he was a beloved member of the community.

Bob married Sandra Jean Hapgood July 3, 1963 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

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He then married Alberta Kruljac in 1994.

Bob was a proud graduate of Rawlins High School, class of 1962. He furthered his education at the University of Wyoming, where he earned a Doctorate Degree in Pharmacy. His dedication to his field led to a distinguished 57-year career as a self-employed pharmacist in Rock Springs, before retiring in 2016.

A man of great commitment, Bob served as the President of the Pharmaceutical Board of Wyoming and The American Cancer Society. His community involvement extended to being a Mason, member of the Rock Springs Shrine Club, B.P.O. Elks No. 624, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Bob found joy with Bandit his faithful companion in the great outdoors, whether hunting, fishing, or golfing. He was an enthusiastic traveler. He loved being the pilot of his own plane and also flew for The Sweetwater County Search and Rescue. He was also a passionate Wyoming Cowboys Football fan, rarely missing a chance to cheer on his favorite team.

Bob’s legacy continues through two sons, Raymond Avery, and his wife Jackie; Richard Avery and his cherished grandson, Zachery Avery all of Rock Springs, Wyoming including two step-sons, Joe Kruljac; Lance Kruljac, two step-daughters, Sandra DaRiff; Mary Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Leslie Avery and Betty Lou Avery, his beloved spouses, Sandra Jean Avery and Alberta Avery; and step-son David Kruljac.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84103.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 pm Friday, July 10, 2026 at the Rock Springs #12 Masonic Lodge, 218 B Street, Rock Springs.

Condolences left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Bob’s life was a testament to dedication, compassion, and love. He leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories and a community that will deeply miss his presence.