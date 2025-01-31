Robert Jack Teters (Bobby), was born May 30, 1948, in Rock Springs, the son of Jack and Margaret Teters.

He had one older sister Marilyn (passed Dec. 2, 2011) Dick (brother-law) and one older brother, Thomas (Chuck).

He grew up in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

At an early age of 18 he lost his mother who passed away April 25, 1966.

He was the clown and life of the party, very likable and friendly. A hard worker and at a younger age, he worked on his uncle’s and aunt’s ranch.

He served in the Army and had a rough life and some difficult experiences. He had a friend in Leroy who stood by him through younger times and through Army experiences. Robert was a great Papa to Revel. Being a papa to Revel was the thing that made Robert the happiest and most content. Robert was an extremely kind and caring person to everyone.

His faith and love for God was very important to him and it showed in his kindness to others.

He is survived by his son, Revel; his brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Bonnie Teters; Dick Lee of Rock Springs; and many cousins, nieces, nephews.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.