Robert James Langley Sr. (September 28, 1943 – September 1, 2020)

Robert James Langley Sr., 76 years, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence in Lyman.

He was born in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, September 28, 1943 to Alden “Jack” and Susie Jeanette Fredregill Langley.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, family gatherings drinking beer and boating. He also liked to travel and spent time with his grandkids.

He spent his career moving rigs and driving trucks.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Robert Langley Jr. and Gary Langley and a daughter-in-law, Angela Langley.

Mr. Langley is survived by three children, John (Casey) Langley, Ronnie Ray Langley Sr. and Cassie Langley; brothers Raymond Langley and family, Rikki Langley, Kenneth Langley, and Ronnie Langley and family; sisters Debra Martin and family, Sue Kouts and family, and Barbra Hooten and family; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

There will be a memorial service at 2 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the American Legion in Rock Springs.

