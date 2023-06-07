Robert Kenneth Morison (June 23, 1953 – June 2, 2023)

Robert Kenneth Morison, 69, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 52 years and former resident of Utah.

He was born June 23, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Robert E. Morison and Mary Maxine Reynolds.

Mr. Morison earned his General Education Degree.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Donna Marie Englert September 6, 2006 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Mr. Morison worked for FMC for 46 years and retired on October 1, 2013 as a Maintenance Supervisor.

Survivors include his wife Donna Morison of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Casey Van Uden and husband Kevin of Emigrant, Montana; Kelly Murphy and husband James of Billings, Montana three stepsons, Christian Carter and wife Heather of Laramie, Wyoming; Richard Carter and fiancé Brandi Olson of Green River, Wyoming; Jared Carter and wife Hannah of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Mark Morison and wife Shanna of Green River, Wyoming; Michael Morison and wife Tracy of Green River, Wyoming; three sisters, Paula Jones and husband Robert of Robertson, Wyoming; Melinda Wadsworth and husband Doug of Green River, Wyoming; Melodie Swanson of Green River, Wyoming; eleven grandchildren, Kimberly Van Uden; Kristine Van Uden; Jaren Blazich; Josslyn Morison; Marissa Carter; Brendan Carter; Emma Olson; Gavin Olson; Hadley Carter; Sawyer Carter and Theo Carter; one great-grandson, Quinton Sitton as well several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Clinton Morison.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Robert’s name to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 12765 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 or charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.