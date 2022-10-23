Robert Leon Maes (May 10, 1960 – October 13, 2022)

Robert Leon Maes, 62, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2022 West of Green River, Wyoming.

He was a long-time resident of Green River and former resident of Ely, Nevada, Salt Lake City, Utah and Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born May 10, 1960 in Provo, Utah, the son of Jose Maes and Josie Benavides

Mr. Maes attended schools in Ely, Nevada and was a 1978 graduate of White Pine High School. He worked at Jim Bridger Power Plant for 15 years until his retirement in 2008 as an Assistant Auxiliary Operator.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mr. Maes was on the Rescue Team and was also an Emergency Medical Technician at Jim Bridger. He loved spending time with his family. Mr. Maes was an avid Las Vegas Raiders Football fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family.

He loved, geology; the great outdoors; fishing; hiking; rocks; camping and had a great sense of humor. His dog Marley meant the world to him; he loved spending time with him and taking him for runs.

Survivors include two sons, Robert Daniel “Danny” Maes of Green River, Wyoming; Matthew John Maes of Washington; three daughters; Felicia Marie Maes of Green River, Wyoming; Brittani Phillipenas of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jasmine Ashdown and husband Brandon of Eagle Mountain, Utah; three brothers, Pete Maes of Green River, Wyoming; Daniel Maes and wife Colleen of Ely, Nevada; Jeffery Maes and wife Kathy of Tavares, Florida; six grandchildren, Taegan Maes; Chesnie Wright; Deegan Wright; Kole Ashdown; Jayden Ashdown; LaRae Ashdown; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and furry friend Marley.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Maes; mother and stepfather Josie Benavides and husband Laurentino and dear friend Gabriel Robert Wright.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.