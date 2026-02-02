Robert Leslie Hewitt (October 3, 1939 - January 30, 2026).

Robert Leslie Hewitt, 86, a cherished resident of Rock Springs passed away peacefully on Friday, January 30, 2026. Born in Ogden, Utah, Robert was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many with his warmth and dedication.

Robert was raised in Rock Springs, where he attended local schools and graduated in 1957. Following in the footsteps of his industrious nature, Robert became a master plumber, a career he excelled in for over 50 years. As the owner and operator of The Plumbing Company, Robert served his community until his retirement in 2007. Before stepping into entrepreneurship, he also held the position of head of maintenance for the Imperial Apartments.

Robert was a man of many passions. He found joy in playing pool, hunting, fishing, participating in demolition derbies, and camping. Nothing, however, brought him more happiness than spending cherished moments with family and friends.

Robert is survived by his five devoted daughters: Helen Hewitt and her husband, Michael Schaad, of Rock Springs, Nichole Mondragon and her husband Lee, Miriaha Colson and her husband Jesse of Big Piney, Anna Hewitt of Wyoming; Debra Hawkins of Oregon. He leaves behind a legacy of love to his 20 grandchildren, Anthony, Amanda, Angela, David, Josh, Brandon, Dusty, Kalob, Donte, Serenity, Eddy, Ricky, Micsha, Trenton, Baylie, Tosha, Robert, Tia, Kimberly, and Christopher; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by three brothers: Jim Hewitt of Huron, South Dakota, Mike Ryan and his wife, Barbara, of Rock Springs, James Ryan and his wife, Bobbie, of Redding, California; two sisters, Linda Velikanye and her husband Paul, of Aurora, Colorado and Betty Pearson and her husband, Bill of Rock Springs.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deanna Kay Hewitt; father, Leslie Grant Hewitt; mother, Bertha “Mary” Sebastian; his bonus dad, Timothy Ryan; sons David Hewitt and Larry Hewitt; two daughters, Crissi Hewitt and Becky Hewitt; two brothers, Timothy Ryan and Blaine Ryan; and four sisters, Patricia Frounfelter, Stella Vande Vrede, Helen Marie Hewitt, and Charlene Fast.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Robert’s memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1275 East Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Robert’s spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.