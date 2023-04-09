Robert Maddox (March 27, 1941 – April 1, 2023)

Robert Maddox, 82, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Green River since 1965 and was a former resident of Custer, South Dakota and Spearfish, South Dakota.

He was born March 27, 1941 in Custer, South Dakota; the son of Millard Maddox and Ada Mahnke.

Mr. Maddox attended schools in Custer, South Dakota and was a 1959 graduate of Custer High School. He received his Bachelor’s in Education from Black Hills State University College in 1965.

He married Deloris “Laurie” Leyson on August 12, 1961 in Custer, South Dakota.

Mr. Maddox worked for Sweetwater County School District #2 for 35 years and retired in 2000 as a teacher.

He enjoyed spending time with family; hunting; fishing and he was an avid reader.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Deloris “Laurie” Maddox of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Bret Maddox and wife Amy of Tacoma, Washington; two daughters, Tracy Wallace of Laramie, Wyoming; Tammy Hatch and husband K.C. of Ault, Colorado; one brother Jerry Maddox and wife Velma of Cody, Wyoming; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; several cousins; nieces; nephews including Dave Maddox; special family friends Kathy Hooton and husband Dave.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law Bob and Evelyn Leyson, six brothers and one sister.

The family respectfully requests donation be made in Robert’s name to Shriners’ Children’s Hospital, Fairfax Avenue and Virginia Street, 84103 or charity of your choice.

Cremation has taken place; a Private Family Service will be conducted. A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 North Center 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.