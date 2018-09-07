Robert Muije (January 2, 1933 – September 4, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Robert Muije, 85, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in Fredericksburg, VA. He said Green River was his favorite place to live because he had lots of friends there.

He was born January 2, 1933.

Robert was the best master electrician in town.

He was a 20 year veteran of the United States Air Force, and did a second career at PacifiCorp. He finally ran his own electrical business in Green River until medical issues forced his retirement last year. He had been living with his daughter’s family in Virginia since that time.

He is survived by one daughter, Karen Krepp (Dennis); one son, Paul Muije (Renee); 4 grandchildren, Michelle, Robert, Nick, and Cherae; 4 great-grandchldren, Kaitlyn, Khaley, Tanner, and soon to be arriving Logan; one sister, Niesje Bos; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Judy Kay; and one son, Michael Wayne Muije.

A memorial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com