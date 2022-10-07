Tell us a little about yourself.

My name is Robert Ross, and I have placed my name on the ballot for city council Ward III.

I grew up in Green River and decided to bring my family back to Green River to raise my children. I went to Green River High School, graduated from Penn State University, and now I work as a financial advisor helping people plan for the future in Green River.

I have three important girls in my life: my wife, Iuliia, Alina, my 7-year-old, and Glasha, my 3-year-old.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

I decided to run for city council because I grew up in Green River, and things have changed quite a bit since I lived here as a child.

Some of those changes were made without involving the good people of Green River. I want to help change things in Green River for the better by being a voice influenced by the people who live here.

There are a few issues that are very important to me that I want to change.

More transparency and accountability on how public funds are spent. A municipal deer management program to help control the deer population in the city better. A plan to repair the damaged roads in town without special taxes. A better plan to attract new businesses to Green River while still supporting the existing businesses.

I want to be a part of the change Green River needs. I feel that my education and current job developing solutions for people has given me the skills needed to bring Green River into the future. As a member of the city council, I will be in a position to develop solutions for some of the city’s problems.

The public needs someone they feel comfortable approaching with new ideas that may actually leave the kitchen table, and I plan on being the most approachable city council member in Green River.

How can voters contact you?

My business is in Green River, and I will take time to listen to what residents have to say. Help me work for change in Green River. If someone would like to contact me, my phone number is (801)-920-9150.