Robert Thomas Trujillo (August 6, 1936 – June 15, 2020)

Robert Thomas Trujillo, 83, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home in Green River, Wyoming, surrounded by family following a sudden illness. He was a resident of Green River for 57 years and is a former resident of Ogden, Utah and Butte, Montana.

Mr. Trujillo was born on August 6, 1936, in Longmont, Colorado; the son of Fred Trujillo and Delores Quintana-Trujillo.

He attended schools in Butte, Montana, and was a 1956 graduate of Butte High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mr. Trujillo married Verna Lou Scow on June 19, 1960, in Helena, Montana.

He served in the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge in 1962.

Mr. Trujillo worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 38 years until his retirement in 1998 as a trackman. Robert also was a self-employed meat cutter for many years.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 and Rock Springs Elks Lodge #624. Robert was the Grand Marshall for Flaming Gorge Days Parade and Green River Rodeo.

Mr. Trujillo enjoyed spending time with family, horseback riding, meat cutting, and loved his grand dogs.

Survivors include his wife, Verna Lou Trujillo of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Fredrick Roydel Trujillo and companion Jeri Christensen of Green River; Delroy Reid Trujillo of Green River; two sisters-in-law, Joan Alex of Phoenix, Arizona; Charlene Simmons and husband Tony of Green River, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Casey Trujillo and wife Skyler; Keith Trujillo and wife Brandi; Brayden Volcic; Alex Erramouspe; two great-grandchildren, Kelsie Trujillo; Lincoln Trujillo; one furry grandchild, Traeger; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 am Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2351, 88 N. 2nd E Green River, Wyoming. Military Graveside Services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Robert’s memory be made to Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com