Robert Wayne Thomas Keelin (March 6, 1988-November 19, 2023)

Robert Wayne Thomas Keelin, 35, suddenly passed away, November 19, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs. Though he left this world far too soon, he is now at peace but will be forever missed. Tommy, as everyone called him, was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Tommy was born March 6, 1988 in Rock Springs, and was the son of Robert L. Keelin and Cherie Fletcher.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and Jackson.

Tommy was larger than life, his laughter and humor filled the room. He had taken on a love for cooking over the past few years and shared this joy with his loving grandmother, Rosemary, and his fiancé, Kristina. Tommy had many friends because of his infectious personality and willingness to be up for any adventure. Tommy faced many challenges, some he overcame, others he did not. Although reclusive, he enjoyed spending time with friends and loved ones and could often be found just “chillin.” Never one to sit still, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, and hunting, but his greatest joy was telling tall tales of his adventures. He enjoyed camping with family in Bondurant. He loved spending time with his sweet daughter, Harmony; he cherished his brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his father, Robert Keelin and wife Meghan Quinn of Bondurant; mother, Dr. Cherie Stephenson and husband, Mark of Rock Springs; one daughter, Harmony Sprecher; fiancé, Kristina Franklin; four brothers, Josh Powell, Gavin Keelin, Shane Keelin, and Brandon Clark; eight sisters, including his favorite, Christa Parker, Brittany Jordan, Daney Stephenson, Joanna Stephenson, Monica Stephenson, Kristyne Stephenson, Steffany Stephenson, and Brittany Stephenson; three uncles, Richard “Butch” Keelin Jr., Dusty Fletcher, and Cody Fletcher; paternal grandmother, Rosemary Keelin; maternal grandparents Robin and Cathy Fletcher; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Keelin.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. His infectious laughter and moments of genuine kindness will eternally linger in the memories of family and friends. Tommy was loved by more in life than he could ever have possibly imagined.

The family respectfully requests donations in Tommy’s memory be made to Harmony Sprecher’s for a college fund at Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Kailyn Sprecher, 840 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935 or to https://www.inpatient-centers.org send donations to Contributions in Tommy’s honor to one of the addiction centers will serve as a testament to his enduring legacy, contributing to the recovery and healing of others facing similar battles.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.