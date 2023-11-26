Robert Wayne Thomas Keelin (March 6, 1988 – November 19, 2023)

It is with heavy hearts that family members announce the passing of Robert Wayne Thomas Keelin (Tommy), aged 35, who left this world far too soon on November 19, 2023.

Born on March 6, 1988, Tommy was a vibrant soul. In life, Tommy faced many challenges. Some he overcame, others he did not. Although reclusive, he enjoyed spending time with friends & loved ones and could often be found just “chillin’.” Tommy also had an extremely unique perspective on life which often revealed itself in his sense of humor. His infectious laughter and moments of genuine kindness will eternally linger in the memories of family and friends.



His mom will forever remember him as “pumpkin” that rambunctious child, demanding “I shoot, I shoot,” when his uncle Dusty and uncle Cody were teaching him Nerf basketball. Tommy was loved more in life than he could ever have possibly imagined. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Richard Keelin.

On his paternal side, Tommy is survived by his father, Robert Keelin, Meghan Quinn (Stepmother), Gavin and Shane Keelin (half-siblings), Christa Parker (Stepsister & Sister of his heart), Grandmother Rosemary Keelin, Uncle Richard Keelin Jr, and various other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

On his maternal side, Tommy is survived by his mother, Dr. Cherie Stephenson, Mark Stephenson (Stepfather), Brandon Clark and Daney Stephenson (half-siblings), Joanna, Monica, Kristyne, Steffany, and Brittany Stephenson (stepsiblings), Grandparents Robin and Cathy Fletcher, Uncles Dusty and Cody Fletcher, and many other Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that a donation be made to Addiction Rehabilitation Centers in Wyoming (https://www.inpatient-centers.org). Contributions in Tommy’s honor will serve as a testament to his enduring legacy, contributing to the recovery and healing of others facing similar battles.