Robert Williams Evans (November 25, 1929 – December 27, 2019)

OGDEN, Utah– Robert Williams Evans, 90, passed away December 27, 2019 in Ogden, UT. Bob was born in Salt Lake City, UT November 25, 1929 to Oscar Duss Evans and Helen Marie Thompson. He married Rochelle Evans on August 3, 1972 in Pinedale, WY. She passed away October 15, 2013.

Bob graduated from the University of Wyoming with a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He taught at Montana State University. He worked as County Clerk in Pinedale, WY, then was an electrician at Bridger Coal in Rock Springs. He owned Wind River Electric in Evanston and then moved to Utah. He was employed as an Electrical Supervisor at Nucor Steel in Plymouth, UT, until his retirement in 1999.

He served in the Navy branch for 6 years. He served in the Korean War from 1940-1953. He was on the USS Carmick DMS 33, a high-speed mine sweeping destroyer.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, dutch oven cooking, making dvd movies, and building dutch oven equipment. He loved gardening, especially strawberries. He loved his family and enjoyed family reunions.

He is survived by his children, Terri (Steve) Smith; Patty (Dan) Mitchelson; Dan (Maggie) Evans; Mike Evans and former wife Teresa; Penny (Paul) Marshall; Steve (Dawn) Hess; Susan (Dallas) Aagard; sister Evelyn (Tom) Lohman; brothers Jack (Beverly) Evans, and Floyd (Sharon) Evans; and sister-in-law Helen Evans; 27 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Helen Evans; wife Rochelle Evans, and former wife Christine Mida Evans; brother Dick Evans; sister Treva Button; daughters Debbie Evans and Dori Kay Evans; sons Robert Evans Jr., Brad Hess, Jerry Winegar, and Kim Hess; grandsons Rick Martinez and David Bubach.

A viewing will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11 am to 12:30 pm. at 3845 S 2000 W, Roy, UT. The funeral will follow at 1 pm at the same location.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.