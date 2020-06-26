Robert Wire (February 25, 1971 – June 25, 2020)

Robert Wire, 49, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Thursday, June 25,2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Robert was a lifetime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born February 25, 1971 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Fred Wire and Corky Wire.

Mr. Wire attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Robert graduated in 1989 from Rock Springs High School in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Wire worked and was a Co-Owner of Wire Brothers Inc.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He enjoyed working, riding his Harley, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. Robert was known for his kind heart and generosity.

Robert is survived by his mother; Corky Wire; son, Colter Wire; daughter, Aubrey Garner, husband Jon and granddaughter Lynzee; brother, Aaron Wire; one nephew, Dolan Wire and wife Shaelynn; and one niece, Morgan Johnson and Family.

He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents Fred and Clara Wire and maternal grandparents.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Rock Springs, Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Robert’s memory be made to the Hospice of Sweetwater County, 809 Thompson Street, Ste. D, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.