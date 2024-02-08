Roberta Ann Erich (September 22, 1934 – February 2, 2024)

Roberta Ann Erich, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, February 2, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Washam, Wyoming for 55 years and former resident of Daggett County, Utah.

She was born September 22, 1934 in Isabel, South Dakota; the daughter of Roy Arthur Morris and Ruth Isabel Strong.

Mrs. Erich attended schools in Warren, Montana, Edmonton, Canada and Deaver, Wyoming. She was a 1952 graduate of Deaver High School.

She married the love of her life Dewey F. Erich October 5, 1954 in Randolph, Utah. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Mrs. Erich worked for the Daggett School District for 25 years and retired September 22, 1995 as a Business Administrator.

She also worked with family in the taxidermy business and was a volunteer dispatcher for the local law enforcement.

Mrs. Erich loved to read; puzzles and visit with friends.

Survivors include one son, Tim Erich of Washam, Wyoming; two daughters, Patsy Stimac and husband Frank of Durango, Colorado; Nancy Fisher and husband Mark of Tucson, Arizona; three sisters-in-law, Anita Morris of Houston, Texas; Nancy Morris of California; Betty Chamberlain of Indianapolis, Indiana; two grandchildren, Sarah Fisher; Eric Fisher; several cousins; nieces; nephews;

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Erich; parents, Roy and Ruth Morris; parents-in-law, Mike and Inez Erich; three brothers, Reuben Morris and wife Kathyrn; Roy Morris; Ron Morris; two sons, Jimmy Joe Erich; Mike Erich and his wife Sonia.

Cremation will take place; a private family service will be held.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.