Roberta “Bert” Mandros (August 7, 1937 – April 14, 2023)

Roberta “Bert” Mandros, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home Friday, April 14, 2023 in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Sweetwater County for 70 years and former resident of Grand Island, Nebraska.

She was born August 7, 1937 in Grand Island, Nebraska; the daughter of Robert Morris and Elizabeth Johnston.

Mrs. Mandros attended schools in Grand Island, Rock Springs and Green River and was a 1955 graduate of Lincoln High School. She attended Business School in Denver, Colorado.

Mrs. Mandros worked for Little America where she met the love of her life Johnny Mandros. She worked in the family business Mandros Painting for many years retiring in 1990.

She married Johnny Lee Mandros December 9, 1959 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Mandros loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bert was a wonderful wife and mother and always made her family and all who knew her feel special. She loved to travel and was able to go to many different countries and throughout the United States. She was passionate about her faith in the Lord. She was a beautiful spirit and mentor. Mrs. Mandros will be greatly missed by anyone that knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years Johnny Mandros; three sons, Johnny Mandros, Bruce Mandros and companion Lori Hall, Robert Mandros and wife Mandy; one daughter Deborah Braden and husband Patrick; one brother Dal Ash and wife Eileen; one sister Mary Lou McChesney and husband Bud; 12 grandchildren Shauntelle Mandros and companion Robert Puckett; Natalie LoGiudice and husband Christopher; Brandon Mandros and wife Shawna; Nathan Mandros and wife Nicole, Nick Mandros and wife Jennifer, Neal Mandros, Amy Collins and husband Jerrud, Jonn Braden, Michael Mandros, Sidney Mandros, Emilee Mandros, and Robert Mandros; 16 great-grandchildren, several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Phillys Stevens; Ruth Ann Marco; grandson, Isaiah Mandros and her beloved dogs Rascal and Archie.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bert’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com