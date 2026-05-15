Roberta Lynn Garnica (June 30, 1959 - May 13, 2026).

Roberta Lynn Garnica, 66, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on June 30, 1959, in Laramie, Wyoming, Roberta’s life was a testament to love, faith, and dedication to family.

Roberta was a cherished resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming here she attended local schools, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1977. A devoted homemaker, she dedicated her life to creating a warm and loving environment for her family. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her home as she actively participated in church and Bible study, drawing strength from her faith.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Roberta was known for delighting in games of bingo; playing slot machines and was often the heart of family gatherings, filling the room with her warmth and laughter.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Roberta is survived by her devoted husband, Joe Nestor Garnica of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her loving daughters, Cellia Marie Miera, Frieda Lynn Gutierrez and husband Jeronimo, Patricia Roberta Estrada, and Tina Yolanda Garnica, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her son, Jimmy Mullins, of Rawlins, Wyoming. She also leaves behind her brothers, Joe Miera and wife Gwen, David Trujillo and partner Bryan Thurman, Manuel Miera, and Phillip Miera, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming Roberta’s legacy lives on through her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and her dear community.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roger Scott Stamper and Orcellia Juanita Stamper; her father-in-law, Joe Garnica, and mother-in-law, Maria Reyes; her brother, Tony Miera; her sons, Justin Mullins and Joe Garnica; and her grandsons, Elias Garnica and Emiliano Garnica.

Funeral services will be conducted from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 18, 2026 at the Rock Springs Worship Center, 3317 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life and share cherished memories.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made to assist with Roberta’s arrangements at Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Roberta Lynn Garnica’s life was a blessing to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered for her unwavering love, her faith, and her generous spirit.