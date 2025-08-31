Robertson Wins Rock Springs Invite Over Atkinson by One Stroke

ROCK SPRINGS — Green River’s Adam Robertson edged Rock Springs’ TJ Atkinson by a single stroke to claim title honors at the Rock Springs Invite, hosted Thursday and Friday at White Mountain Golf Course.

Robertson carded rounds of 74 and 75 for a 149 total, holding off Atkinson, who finished with a strong second day of 72 to close at 150. Rock Springs’ Brenin Cross also cracked the top five, taking fourth at 155.

In the boys team standings, Evanston came away with the title at 639, followed by Rock Springs in second at 652 and Star Valley third at 660. Green River placed fourth at 663, narrowly behind the leaders.

Green River’s Cooper Brownlee (161) and Roman Brown (162) both placed inside the top 15, while Jacoby Bundy and Rock Springs’ Jayden Duncan tied at 181. Other contributors included Justin Millemon (165), Logan Freuler (166) and Lucas Allred (176) for Rock Springs, and Bundy, Manny Munoz (200), Jason Mandros (202), Jason Evans (214) and Del Lyon (235) for Green River.

On the girls side, Rock Springs placed third in the team standings at 610 behind Evanston (550) and Star Valley (580). The Lady Tigers were led by Ava Doerr, who finished fourth individually with rounds of 94 and 95 for a 189 total.

Rock Springs teammates Kaylee Coombs (212), Olivia Goich (225), Cambri Pedersen (230), Jaelynn Kim (235) and Ragan Veesart (238) rounded out the squad. Green River’s lone competitor, Brooklyn Gomez, finished 19th overall with a 293.

