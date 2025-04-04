Robin Allen, the New Assistant Vice President and Senior Banker at Commerce Bank of Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — The President and CEO of Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Mike Jacobson, is proud to announce that Robin Allen has been promoted by the Board of Directors at the Bank’s 2025 Annual Meeting to Assistant Vice President and Senior Banker.

Allen has dedicated the last eight years to enhancing personalized banking services and making every customer’s experience better. She showed leadership and commitment through meaningful impacts on both the customers and the team at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. Allen has also given back to the community with the bank by playing a key role in coordinating the bank’s “Grilling for Good” program and volunteering her time to support local causes.