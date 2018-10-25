Robin C. Miley (October 10, 1956-October 20, 2018)

Robin C. Miley, 62, of Big Piney, Wyoming passed away Saturday October 20, 2018 at Help for Health Hospice Center in Riverton, Wyoming. Robin was born October 10, 1956 in Ogden, Utah; he and his family lived in Roy, Utah for a short time before moving to Big Piney where he completed his schooling and graduated from Big Piney High School in 1975. During high school Robin was an accomplished drummer; he was a member of the Big Piney High Jazz Band when he and his classmates took the state title.

He was a professional drummer and played throughout the United States, but his greatest enjoyment came through flying. He was a pilot, drummer, loved Jaguar automobiles, motorcycle racing and his family. He married his sweetheart Ola A. (Mackey) Miley on December 31, 1982 in Big Piney and was a member of the Big Piney Community Congregational Church. Robin is survived by his wife Ola A. Miley; brother Roman C. (Adrianna C.) Piernick; nephews Roman C. Piernick Jr., Van R. (Maggie) Hill; niece Lisa R. Piernick; and great-nieces & nephews Chance and Shelby Ames and Josie and Brodie Hill. He is preceded in death by his parents Truman E. and Florence H. (Dunham) Miley; and his brothers Dennis K. Piernick, Paul C. Miley, Bret C. Miley, Johnny Miley and Gary Miley and his uncle Robert Dunham. A funeral service will be held Saturday October 27th at 11:00 AM at the Marbleton Senior Center. Interment will follow the services in the Plainview Cemetery.

SERVICES

Funeral Service Saturday, October 27, 2018

11:00 AM

Marbleton Senior Center

111 Rakestraw Ave.

Marbleton, Wyoming 83113