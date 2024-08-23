Robin Dale DuPape (January 23, 1962 – August 20, 2024)

Robin Dale DuPape, age 62, passed away August 20, 2024, at Western Peaks Hospital in Bountiful, Utah.

Robin was born on January 23, 1962, in Rock Springs.

Robin leaves behind two sons, Arron DuPape and wife Cassie, Eric DuPape and wife Mandy; three grandchildren, Mila DuPape, Bryson DuPape and Brylee DuPape; one sister, Judy Ice; and two brothers, Dennis DuPape and Cory DuPape.

Robin attended school in Rock Springs. Robin married Ann Marie Strand on December 18, 1982. Robin was a GM Certified Mechanic and worked as a mechanic locally. Robin then shifted gears and graduated from the CAD Institute of Tempe, Arizona in 1988. He then established his career in the engineering field.

Robin was the first person in Wyoming to transfer hand drawn property maps to computer utilizing Autocad.

Robin enjoyed mechanics, carpentry and wood working. He enjoyed building just about anything and was always willing to go help with a project.

Robin was preceded in death by his parents, Robert DuPape and Emma Fearn DuPape, and two older brothers, Jimmy McMillan and Bart DuPape.

Robin will be sadly missed by his family and friends.