Robin Lee Zimmerman (November 25, 1958 – August 15, 2019)

COLUMBIA, SC — Robin Lee Zimmerman, 60, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 of heart failure in Columbia, South Carolina where he had been living for the last five years.

Robin was born November 25, 1958 in Riverton, Wyoming to Jack and Yvonne (Collins) Zimmerman. He was baptized a member of the Lutheran Church and later confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado where he and family lived for over 10 years.

They moved to Green River, Wyoming where he graduated from High School in 1978. Robin lived most of his life in Wyoming but also lived in Colorado, California, and South Carolina.

Robin was a very loving and compassionate person. He loved people, attention, friendships, and phone calls. Robin also loved traveling and sight-seeing.

Robin is survived by his mother, Yvonne Quintal, step-father Ron Quintal of Cheyenne, step-mother Cheryl Zimmerman of Green River; his sister, Wanda Ann (Zimmerman) Olsen of Washington, Uta, brother Mike and Kim Quintal of Cheyenne, brother Erik Zimmerman and sister JoElin and Pete DeBaun of Green River, and step-sister Rae Neisen of Russellville, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by father Jack Zimmerman, brother Greg Zimmerman, sister Debbie Zimmerman, and brother-in-law David (Oly) Olsen and sisters-in-law Shauna Zimmerman.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.