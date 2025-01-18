Robin Leslie Bird (June 11, 1964 – January 15, 2025)

Robin Leslie Bird, 60, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.

She was born June 11, 1964, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Robert Jackson Faries and Mary Isabelle Kling. Robin graced the lives of many with her vivacious spirit and generous heart.

Robin married Shane Bird on April 15, 2000 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and they later divorced.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Raised in Wyoming, Robin was a proud graduate of Green River High School with the class of 1982. Her quest for knowledge led her to earn an Associate of Arts Degree from Western Wyoming Community College in 1999. She worked as a drug and addiction counselor for three years at Southwest Counseling Services. Professionally, Robin dedicated the last four years of her life to PTI, where she was a trusted driver, providing railroad workers with safe passage across regions.

Robin embraced life with a fervor for the natural world, finding joy in fishing, snowmobiling, and spending her days in the great outdoors. She was an avid reader, a passionate cook, and had a knack for crochet. Robin found immense happiness in playing with her dogs, baking treats for the holidays, and cherishing moments spent with family. Known for her bubbly and caring demeanor, she endeavored to perform a kind gesture for someone every day, leaving an indelible mark of warmth and compassion on all who knew her. Robin’s life was centered around family and community.

She is survived by her cherished daughter, Sierra Dawn Bird, of Green River; her ex-husband Shane Bird of Mountain View; a loving brother, Ronald William Faries and his significant other Lynn of Robertson; and a devoted sister, Linda Louise Dale and husband John of Gold Canyon, Arizona. She also leaves behind four dear nephews, Lee Street, Dane Roberts, Christopher Roberts, and Kody Faries; one treasured niece, Amber Faries; two adored great-nieces, Kayonah Faries and Paisley Faries, and a sister-in-law, Dana Troncin.

Robin was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Robert Jackson Faries and Mary Isabelle Faries, as well as her son, Jackson Carl “JC” Duncan, and her loving maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Green River Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road in Green River.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

The family respectfully requests donations in Robin’s memory be made to YWCA Support and Safe House Program 147 K Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Robin’s legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends, cherished memories, love, and laughter that will continue to inspire kindness in her honor.