Robyn Dawn McCarty (December 10, 1970 - February 13, 2026).

Robyn Dawn McCarty, 55, while surrounded by her family, gained her angel wings on February 13, 2026, in Rock Springs.

Robyn was born on December 10, 1970, to Donald and Maxine Bowles in Salt Lake City.

She was the youngest of five children.

She moved with her family to Rock Springs in 1980, where they lived for four years before moving to Kemmerer in 1984. Robyn graduated from Kemmerer High School in 1989. After graduating, she worked as a cake decorator at the Days grocery store bakery in Kemmerer.

During her years in Kemmerer, she had three wonderful daughters.

She later moved to Rock Springs, where she worked at Walmart as a cake decorator.

She met her husband, Stephen McCarty, while working there, and they were later married on August 29, 2016. They blended their two families, each bringing three girls. She loved her family with all her heart, and they were her everything.

Robyn enjoyed cake decorating, spending time with her dogs, and cheering for her beloved Denver Broncos, especially when they played the Dallas Cowboys, her husband’s favorite team. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Robyn is survived by her loving husband, Stephen McCarty; her children Jessica (Tyler), Brooke, Michelle, Nikiya (Cody), Kayla (Joey), and Trista; her grandchildren Christian, Logan, Mataeo, Jayce, Kiara, Chaynce, Elyjah, Margaret, Brycyn, Caydyn, Haydyn, and Ainzly; her siblings Randy, Mike (Jacque), Cindy (Dave), and David (Gayle), as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great nephew, and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her beloved dachshunds, Daisy and Boston; her parents, Donald and Maxine; two nephews, James Stumpp and Marcus Murie; and her grandparents,

There will be a celebration of life this summer with date and time TBD.

Condolences for the family can be sent to www.foxfh.com.