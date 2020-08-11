Rock Springs 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

Rock Springs 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Board announced it is postposing the induction of the Class of 2020 Hall of fame members.

The board made the announcement on its Facebook page, stating “It is our belief that health concerns due to COVID-19 restrictions and current health orders by the state will impede our ability to honor these outstanding individuals and teams with the esteemed recognition they deserve.”

The committee stated it will re-evaluate the situation in January of 2021 and notify inductees of any new induction dates.

After discussion with our Hall of Fame board and school officials, we have made the collective decision to postpone the…

Posted by Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame on Monday, August 10, 2020

