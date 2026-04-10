Rock Springs 5th Annual Spring Shopapalooza Returns Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — The fifth annual spring Shopapalooza in Downtown Rock Springs is highlighting community vendors and small businesses and is set for Saturday at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station.

The spring market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is designed to connect shoppers with local entrepreneurs who create or sell products ranging from handmade goods to specialty items.

Shopapalooza is described as a way to spotlight community members who run side businesses or full-time ventures, giving them a platform to reach new customers in a personal, face-to-face setting.

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Saturday’s gathering marks the fifth annual spring edition of the market. Organizers have hosted fall and winter versions of the event for six years, expanding to a spring format in 2022 to give vendors and shoppers an additional opportunity to connect as warmer weather approaches.