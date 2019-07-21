Rock Springs A Minor All-Star Team Qualifies for State Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS — The 2019 Rock Springs A Minor All-Star team placed second in the district tournament which qualified them for the state tournament. The state tournament will be played in Torrington, Wyoming next Wednesday, July 24th, 2019.

The first and second place teams from the district tournament are the only teams that are qualified for the state competition. Rock Springs finished second in their district tournament which covers the west side of the state. Rock Springs claimed second place after beating out Lander with a score of 14-2.

Photo courtesy of Andrew Hubert.

The team consisted of the following individuals pictured above:

Head Coach: Cody Millemon

Assistant Coaches: Lawrence Padilla & Andrew Hubert

Players: Evan Berry, Owen Berry, Kason Cahill, Carter Gard, Max Gard, Lonnie Hubert, Tavian Leonard, Justin Millemon, Jernee Padilla, Caleb Pollastro, Daxon Shelley and Kade Wells.