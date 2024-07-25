Rock Springs A-Minors All-Star Team Hit State Tournament

The Rock Springs A-Minors All-Star Team are hitting it out of the park at the state tournament in Douglas. Winning their first game today 18-15 over Torrington with one over the fence home run, they will move on in the tournament playing the winner of Douglas and Cody tomorrow, Thursday, July 25th at 1 pm. The tournament is slated to end on Sunday. The A-Minors All-Star Team won the District 1 tournament held in Bridger Valley to qualify for state and are one of four teams that qualified between District 1 and 2.
Team members are:
Mikey Bowles
Knixon Cahill
Allen Crofts
Joel Dougherty
Gavin Downs
Conner Garcia
Eli Guier
Beckham Harper
Maddox Lee
Marcos Ruiz
Maverick Tims
Zayden Otter
Manager; Becca Lewis
Coaches: Michelle Cahill and Lance Garcia
We’re able to share this information thanks to Wyo Brow Co.