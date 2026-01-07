Rock Springs Accepts $69K Grant for Blairtown Park

ROCK SPRINGS — A popular Rock Springs playground will receive new playground equipment thanks to a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.

The Council approved receiving a $69,529 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation to replace play equipment at Blairtown Park.

Prior to the vote, Councilman Larry Hickerson asked if the money could be diverted to another recreational use. Parks and Recreation Director JJ Syvrud said the grant is specifically for the Blairtown playground, saying the city couldn’t use it for another use, such as an outdoor swimming pool.

“These are for specific uses,” he said.

He said the city could apply for a couple of grants to refurbish a pool, but said the timing would be “extraordinary,” saying something like a pool slide could be more manageable. Syvrud said the department tries not to overuse resources provided by the Wyoming Community Foundation as the organization has funded multiple parks and items at the Civic Center. Syvrud also said there are no plans to remove the popular rope swing from the park.

Another park project saw a bid opening during the Council’s meeting as well. The city received one bid for the Century West Park Splash Park for $1.4 million from Pinedale-based Cheeney Landscaping. The bid was forwarded to city staff for a recommendation. The city received a $743,849 American Rescue Plan grant from the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation as part of a $20 million grant distribution from the office. The planned splash pad that replaces Century West Park outdoor pool will be on par with the splash pad seen at Evers Park in Green River. The project is anticipated to be completed this year, and the splash pad will open as soon as it is finished.