Rock Springs Adds $800k in Funding, Expenditures to Budget

ROCK SPRINGS –– A budget amendment was approved by the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday night, adding more than $800,000 dollars to the 2024-2025 budget.

The budget revision added funding the city received from homeland security and coronavirus relief grant sources, as well as a BVP program line item that will go towards the Rock Springs Police Department’s clothing budget. The largest amount was $576,498.39 from homeland security, as well as $221,691 from a coronavirus relief grant placed into the city’s sewer fund.

The homeland security funds were divided between and administration and engineering consulting line item for $463,138.39 and $113,360 that will be spent on the city’s fire department regional response team. The amount from the coronavirus relief grant will go to the city’s water reclamation facility’s SLIB Odor Control budget.

Additionally, the amendment moved $18,000 from a temporary staffing line item in the city’s public housing fund to an extraordinary maintenance line item in the same fund.