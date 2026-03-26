Rock Springs Airport Lines Not Affected By DHS Shutdown

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Security lines at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport have not been affected by the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

Airport Director Devon Brubaker said the facility is not experiencing the long wait times reported at larger airports.

“We don’t have long lines, we don’t even have short lines,” he said.

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Brubaker said the airport does not have Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on site, noting that only a handful of major airports are staffed with ICE personnel. He added that only some airports are seeing wait times stretching into hours, attributing delays partly to the DHS shutdown and partly to seasonal travel demand as colleges begin spring break.

Despite the lack of long lines, TSA staffing has been reduced. The airport recently went from nine TSA employees to six, and training new agents typically takes four to six months.

The previous DHS shutdown lasted 46 days. The current shutdown has reached 40 days, and if it continues, TSA agents will miss a second paycheck.

As during the previous shutdown, community members can support TSA workers by donating gift cards for gas stations, grocery stores and other essentials. Cash donations are not accepted due to federal regulations. Donations must be made through the airport, which distributes them to employees.