Rock Springs All-Conference / All-State Honors

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming 4A Football All-State and All-Conference awards were announced and many Rock Springs athletes were recognized for their hard work this season including Goodness Okere who was unanimously selected as the best tight end in the state this season.

Here’s a look at all the award winners as well as some honorable mentions below!

All-State

Tight End

Goodness Okere – unanimous selection

All-Conference

Tight End

1st Team – Goodness Okere – unanimous selection

Wide Receivers

1st Team – Kael Anderson

Offensive Linemen

1st Team – Ethan Saunders

Honorable Mention – Ethan Frady

HM – Pablo Meza

HM – Ranger Elkins

Quarterbacks

2nd Team – Michael Faigl

Running Backs

1st Team – Brycen Coombs

HM – Sam Thornhill

Punter

HM – Michael Rubich

At-Large Offense

HM – Michael Faigl

Defensive Linemen

HM – Ethan Saunders

HM – Goodness Okere

HM – James Moore

Linebackers

1st Team – Sam Thornhill

HM – Brycen Coombs

HM – Josh Sain

Defensive Backs

1st Team – Andre Graves

HM – Kael Anderson

HM – Kyle Cahill

HM – Trew Thompson

Return Specialists

2nd Team – Kael Anderson

Kicking Specialists

HM – Michael Rubich

At-Large Defense

2nd Team – Goodness Okere