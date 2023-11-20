Rock Springs All-Conference / All-State Honors

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming 4A Football All-State and All-Conference awards were announced and many Rock Springs athletes were recognized for their hard work this season including Goodness Okere who was unanimously selected as the best tight end in the state this season.
Here’s a look at all the award winners as well as some honorable mentions below!
All-State
Tight End
Goodness Okere – unanimous selection
All-Conference
Tight End
1st Team – Goodness Okere – unanimous selection
Wide Receivers
1st Team – Kael Anderson
Offensive Linemen
1st Team – Ethan Saunders
Honorable Mention – Ethan Frady
HM – Pablo Meza
HM – Ranger Elkins
Quarterbacks
2nd Team – Michael Faigl
Running Backs
1st Team – Brycen Coombs
HM – Sam Thornhill
Punter
HM – Michael Rubich
At-Large Offense
HM – Michael Faigl
Defensive Linemen
HM – Ethan Saunders
HM – Goodness Okere
HM – James Moore
Linebackers
1st Team – Sam Thornhill
HM – Brycen Coombs
HM – Josh Sain
Defensive Backs
1st Team – Andre Graves
HM – Kael Anderson
HM – Kyle Cahill
HM – Trew Thompson
Return Specialists
2nd Team – Kael Anderson
Kicking Specialists
HM – Michael Rubich
At-Large Defense
2nd Team – Goodness Okere