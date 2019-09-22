Rock Springs and Green River 4A State Golf Results

GILLETTE — The 2019 high school golf season wrapped up the short year with the state golf tournament over the weekend. The 4A competition was held in Gillette on one of the toughest courses in the state. Both Rock Springs High School and Green River High School participated in the 4A state golf tournament.

Rock Springs High School and Green River High School

On the boys side, both RSHS and GRHS did not finish and as a result did not receive a placement.

In terms of individual placements, Rock Springs’ Sam Young played the best for the Tigers. Young placed 43rd overall with a total of 198 strokes. Placing right after Young was Christian Debernardi and fellow teammate Kaleb Killpack tied for 44th with 202 strokes.

The Wolves also had two boys finish. Sitting atop the list for Green River was Kaleb Saccomano who tied for 50th with 208 strokes. Ryker Mele represented the black and green at 59th with a total of 276 strokes.

As for the girls teams, both schools placed. Rock Springs finished seventh with a total of 591 strokes through the two-day event. The Lady Tigers were one stroke behind sixth place. As for Green River, the team took 12th with 737 strokes.

Lady Tiger, Audrey Feagler, tied for 15th overall with 188 strokes. Five spots behind her was Hanee Park, who tied for 20th with a total of 194 strokes. Glori Johnson posted 214 strokes and came in 34th. Ashley Mohar tied at the 35th position with 216 strokes. Fellow teammate Harley McPherson also tied with Mohar.

Green River’s best on the girls side began with Sydney Brice at the 42nd spot with a total of 229 strokes. Following her was Kaelea Gibson who swung for 233 strokes at the 44th spot. Lauren Foster rounded out the Lady Wolves with 275 strokes that earned her 50th.

Congratulations to both teams for their hard work and dedication throughout the season!

Below are the full team results from the 4A state golf tournament in Gillette.

4A Boys

Results from WHSAA.org

4A Girls