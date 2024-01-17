Rock Springs and Green River Both Host First Conference Games of the Season

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wolves and Tigers basketball teams will host their first home conference games this week. Green River hosts Evanston Thursday, and Rock Springs hosts Riverton Friday.

Last week, the Tigers were scheduled to host Evanston but the game was canceled due to weather conditions. Last Saturday, the Tigers and the Lady Wolves were scheduled to play in Laramie and Cheyenne but all games were again canceled due to the weather and road conditions.

This will be the first basketball action for the Tigers and Wolves since the James Johnson Winter Showcase in Cheyenne during the first week of January where the two schools finished with a combined 3-12 record. Check out more on how both teams did in Cheyenne here.

This weekend, Green River and Rock Springs will be on the road with the Wolves heading to Jackson and the Tigers heading to Cody.