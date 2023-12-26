Rock Springs and Green River Swimming and Diving Teams Head to Laramie

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs and Green River Boys Swimming and Diving teams will both be heading to Laramie this week for their final meet of 2023. The two schools competed against each other two weeks ago during the Green River Invite. Rock Springs finished in third with 195 team points while Green River was fourth with 139.5.

Gunner Seiloff for Rock Springs had a solid performance in Green River. He participated in two relays and two solo events and finished top four in each. His 200-Yard Medley Relay team took third and his 200-Yard Freestyle Relay team took second. Individually, he timed third in the 50-Yard Freestyle at 23.27 seconds and he timed fourth in the 500-Yard Freestyle at 5:26.27.

Ahead of him in the 500 -ard Freestyle was Colin Gilmore for Green River in third place. Last week, Gilmore was the only Wolf to win an event in Lander for Green River when he won both the 500 and 200-Yard Freestyle.

The Laramie Invite will start Thursday and end Friday