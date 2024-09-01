Rock Springs and Green River Volleyball Start Season Strong at Cheyenne Invitational

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers and the Green River Lady Wolves kicked off their 2024 volleyball season at the Cheyenne Invitational this weekend, facing tough competition and setting the stage for the season ahead.

The Green River Lady Wolves had a strong start on Friday, winning their opening match against the #4-ranked Campbell County Lady Camels. The Lady Wolves took the match 2-1 with scores of 25-21 and 25-11. Their momentum continued as they pushed the top ranked Laramie team to three sets before falling 1-2, with set scores of 21-25, 25-23, and 25-20. Green River concluded Friday’s play with a loss to Cheyenne Central in straight sets, 24-26 and 19-25.

Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers faced a challenging first day. They opened their season against Sheridan, securing the first set 25-21 but ultimately losing the match 1-2 after dropping the final two sets 11-25 and 9-25. The Lady Tigers then faced Cheyenne Central and #3-ranked Thunder Basin, losing both matches in straight sets with scores of 16-25, 15-25, and 16-25, 13-25, respectively.

Saturday saw the Green River Lady Wolves bounce back with a commanding 2-0 victory over Sheridan, with set scores of 26-24 and 25-20. They capped off their weekend with a hard-fought win against Cheyenne South, taking the match 2-1. The sets were closely contested, ending 25-22, 20-25, and 25-20 in favor of Green River.

For the Rock Springs Lady Tigers, the weekend did not improve significantly. The Lady Tigers played against Cheyenne East and suffered another defeat in straight sets, losing 15-25 and 9-25. The results of their match against Cheyenne South were not reported at the time of publication.

Both teams showed moments of promise and will look to build on their experiences at the Cheyenne Invitational. The Green River Lady Wolves’ strong performance against high-ranking teams suggests they could be a force in the coming season. Rock Springs will aim to regroup and refine their strategies as they prepare for their next set of matches.