Rock Springs Animal Control Receives Donation in Memory of William John Buchanan

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs Animal Control received a very generous donation today in memory of William John Buchanan.

“We are happy to announce a wonderful donation made today in memory of William John Buchanan, who passed away last month,” Kari Wells, Rock Springs Animal Control Administrative Assistant, said.

“He had a huge love of animals and this was a great way for him to show his love. With the help of Mr. Buchanan and our friendly folks at Walmart (Lacy and Ryan), we are happy to bring in this wonderful donation of cat food,” Wells said.

Rock Springs Animal Control thanks everyone who helped make this happen.