Rock Springs’ Annual Lighted Parade Set for Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s time to grab a hot chocolate and get bundled up for the 25th annual Rock Springs Chamber Lighted Christmas Parade.

“We have been monitoring the weather for Saturday and it’s forecasted to be cold,” Rock Springs Chamber CEO Rick Lee said. “There will be a few volunteers handing out hot chocolate to help warm the insides, but we advise that anyone participating in the parade dress with protection from cold and wind. Once you think you are dressed enough, add one more layer.”

The theme this year is “What Christmas is all about?” The idea for the theme stemmed from a question Charlie Brown once asked: “Can anyone tell me what Christmas is all about?” To which Linus responded with a great answer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

But now it’s Sweetwater County’s turn to answer this question through their float designs.

“It is an opportunity for celebration of our community and to bring people together to welcome in the Christmas season,” Lee said. “The lights are a representation of hope for the future and recovery from the darkness.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place before the parade starts by Grand Marshals Greg and Cindy Bailey, owners of McDonalds in Rock Springs and Green River. The Grand Marshal is selected by the Rock Springs Chamber Board of Directors, Lee said.

“The Baileys have been making a positive impact to the community for years,” he added.

The parade is being dedicated to lifelong Rock Springs resident Reef Rolich who passed away earlier this summer. Reef’s wife Kelly will also be participating in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Reef was instrumental in attracting many people to the parade because of the amazing floats that he built for Whisler Chevrolet,” Lee said. “Reef once told me that his hope was to inspire others to be a little more creative, and a little more passionate about their efforts. He really wanted others to make a better float than his.”

The parade route begins at the corner of C Street and Broadway in front of the Museum and and it ends at A and Elk streets. A map of the route can be found below. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. shortly after the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony.

Lighted Christmas Parade Route .

Mayor’s Tree Lighting

Residents are invited to attend the Mayor’s Tree Lighting event at the intersection of Grant and Elk streets by Vase’s Funeral Home. Free face painting will be available from 4-5 p.m.

Songs from Horizon Theaters’ “A Christmas Carol” will be performed from 4:30-5 p.m. followed by a community sing along. The tree lighting itself will take place at 5 p.m.