Rock Springs Man Arrested on 24 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child

ROCK SPRINGS —A 34-year-old Rock Springs man was arrested yesterday on numerous counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to a statement from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation

According to team leader and WDCI Special Agent Chris McDonald, agents from the WDCI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and detectives from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Gehring on 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 5-12 years of imprisonment and a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

The arrest was the result of a month’s-long, joint investigations between the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming DCI’s ICAC Task Force. The investigation is

ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated, according to McDonald.