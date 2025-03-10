Rock Springs Arts Awards Winners Announced

ROCK SPRINGS –– Two local thespians and a longtime Rock Springs business were named recipients of the 2025 Mayor’s Art Awards in Rock Springs.

The city announced the recipients of the awards Monday morning, recognizing people and organizations that have made significant contributions to the arts in Rock Springs. This year’s honorees are Jeff Varley, the Pickin’ Palace, and Cory Schaeperkoetter.

Varley was nominated by the Actors’ Mission Board of Directors. Varley has been involved in more than 40 productions with Actors’ Mission since 2001, taking on roles on stage, behind the scenes, and in countless other capacities. According to the city, Varley’s commitment to the performing arts has shaped local theater and helped bring powerful storytelling to audiences for decades.

The Pickin’ Palace was nominated by International Day Entertainment Chair Joanne Zotti. The business opened in 1993, becoming a mainstay for the arts and music community. The business has offered equipment, technical services and musical experience to schools, churches, and community organizations, all while supporting musicians, offering lessons, instrument repairs, and providing sound management for the community’s major events.

Cory Schaeperkoetter was nominated by Sarah Schaeperkoetter. He is the co-owner, founder, and director of The Horizon Theater. From directing performances like “Christmas Through the Ages” and “The Wizard of Oz” to starring in “A Sissy in Wyoming,” According to the city, he has helped shape a thriving theater community that now involves hundreds of local performers and artists.

The Mayor’s Arts Awards is a joint effort between Rock Springs Main Street/URA and the Community Fine Arts Center, working together to recognize and celebrate those who contribute to the cultural vitality of Rock Springs. The Mayor’s Arts Awards presentation will take place on March 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Western Wyoming Community College Atrium. Residents are invited to attend and celebrate these contributors to the arts.