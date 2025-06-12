Rock Springs’ Asay, Pinedale’s Bowers to Represent Wyoming in All-Star Basketball Series

ROCK SPRINGS — Two of southwest Wyoming’s top basketball talents will suit up for the Cowboy State this weekend in the annual Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball Series.

Rock Springs’ Emma Asay and Pinedale’s Elyn Bowers were both selected to represent Wyoming in the two-game series, which tips off Friday, June 13, at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette. The teams will then travel to Billings, Montana, for the second game on Saturday, June 14, at Lockwood High School. The girls’ contests begin at 5 p.m. both nights, with the boys’ games to follow at 7 p.m.

Asay, who has committed to play at Gillette College, capped off a standout high school career with the Tigers this season. Her selection to the all-star roster reflects her continued growth on the court and her role as a leader for Rock Springs during the 2024-25 season. She averaged 15 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals, and one block per game across her time in high school.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bowers brings national attention to Wyoming’s side after earning the 2025 Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year award. The Pinedale standout is one of the most prolific scorers in state history, finishing her high school career with 2,255 points. She also ranks second all-time in Wyoming for made three-pointers and has committed to play NCAA Division I basketball at Eastern Washington University.

This weekend’s series marks the 28th edition of the girls’ all-star event and the 49th for the boys.

Montana’s girls swept last year’s matchups by scores of 90-68 and 76-35 and have won 15 straight games against Wyoming. The Treasure State holds a commanding 41-13 lead in the all-time girls’ series.

On the boys’ side, Wyoming snapped a 22-game losing streak in 2024 and swept Montana with final scores of 83-62 and 94-85—marking the Cowboy State’s first series sweep in 13 years. Montana still leads the overall boys’ series, 67-29.

Asay and Bowers will look to help Wyoming’s girls break Montana’s long winning streak and bring momentum back across state lines.