Rock Springs Basketball Takes on Casper Teams in Weekend Action

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers returned home to Tiger Arena to face both Casper high schools as the regular season nears its conclusion. Both the varsity girls and boys went winless when they traveled to Casper in January, and looked to earn big wins at home with regional tournament seeding implications in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Rock Springs vs Natrona County Friday Night

First up for Rock Springs was the Natrona County Mustangs. In their last matchup on January 24, the Lady Tigers fell to the Fillies 38-30, while the boys dropped their matchup in a close one, 48-45.

In the first game of the night, the Lady Tigers battled in a close game throughout. Natrona led through most of the contest, taking a 25-16 lead into halftime. Hannah Millemon led the charge in the second half for the Lady Tigers, leading all scorers with 21 points on the night. Rock Springs took a two-point lead late in the 4th quarter, but the Fillies took advantage of a turnover to tie the game, then sunk late free throws and kept tight defense to take the win by a final score of 47-42.

In the boy’s matchup, the Tigers offense looked out of sorts as the Mustangs had the advantage through most of the contest. The Mustangs outscored the Tigers 13-8 in the first quarter, and took a 27-21 lead into the halftime locker room. Natrona continued to push the advantage in the third quarter, leading by 12 points heading into the 4th. The Mustangs led by as much as 15 during the 4th quarter, and despite a push from the Tigers to pull the game within 7, the Tigers never got rolling in time, and Natrona took the win 54-47. Boston James led all scorers with 25 points, but Natrona’s Garret Patik had 21 of his own, Josiah Coleman had 10 points, and Gavin Patik had 12 of his own in a good night for the visiting Mustangs.

Tigers host Kelly Walsh on Saturday

The Lady Tigers opened up the Saturday afternoon doubleheader against the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans looking to pick up a big win in conference quad play. The first half started as a defensive struggle with neither side finding much rhythm. Kelly Walsh broke through with 14 points scored in each of the two opening quarters, including 5 total three-pointers made amongst the team. Shieley Zancanella responded with 2 first half three- pointers of her own, but the Lady Tigers found themselves down 28-19 at the halftime buzzer. Rock Springs came back strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Trojans 11-2. The Lady Tigers took a narrow lead multiple times in the fourth quarter, but late fouls led to tiebreaking free throws from Kelly Walsh, and the potential tying three-point shot came up just short as Kelly Walsh took the narrow victory, 47-44.

The Tiger boys went next, and the first half featured contrasting offensive performances from the Tigers. Rock Springs started strong in the 1st, outscoring the Trojans 17-12, including 3 three-point shots from Antonio Cortez, Boston James and Phoenix Ritchins. However Kelly Walsh defended the Tigers well in the 2nd, holding Rock Springs to just one three-pointer and three free throws in the period to take a 26-23 halftime lead. The Trojans used the third quarter to build their lead even further, with Mason Eager rattling off 16 points in the frame, including 4 three-point shots.The fourth quarter started with Kelly Walsh holding a 48-35 lead, but the Tigers had no quit, battling back into the contest thanks to long range shots from Boston James and Phoenix Ritchins, as well as more aggressive team defense late. However, fouls caught up to the Tigers late, stymying several defensive stops and allowing the Trojans to hold on late with free throws and long offensive possessions. The Tigers dropped to 14-6 on the season by a final score of 65-53.

The Lady Tigers and Tigers wrap up the regular season against the rival Green River Wolves on Friday, February 27 in the Love Local game.