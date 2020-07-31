Rock Springs Bat Tests Positive for Rabies

ROCK SPRINGS — On Friday, July 24, 2020, Rock Springs Animal Control was called to a home on M Street for a bat that was in a tree. They were able to safely remove the bat and send it to Wyoming State Veterinarian Laboratories in Laramie, Wyoming for rabies testing. The test came back Thursday, July 30, 2020, and was positive for rabies.

The Rock Springs Police Department and Rock Springs Animal Control would like to remind citizens that whenever they find a bat that they call Sweetwater Dispatch immediately. You will need to keep your animals and family members at a safe distance until an officer is able to remove it.

With this in mind, it is a good idea to check your fur-friends vaccination records to make sure they are up to date on their rabies vaccination, as well as their distemper-combo vaccination. These vaccinations will aid in creating anti-bodies to prevent from getting the disease in the case that they are exposed to a rabid animal. A licensed veterinarian must give the rabies vaccination as it is regulated and mandatory by the state.