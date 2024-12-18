Rock Springs’ Bider Commits to Idaho State Track and Field

Brynn Bider signs with Idaho State for Track and Field. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Brynn Bider has officially committed to compete for the Idaho State University Bengals track and field program.

A decorated multi-sport athlete, Bider has earned four varsity letters in volleyball, three in basketball, and five in track and field. She is a three-time All-Conference honoree and a regional champion in the long jump.

Brynn Bider, the daughter of Matt and Wendy Bider, comes from a family with a strong athletic tradition. Her brother, Brock, is a junior quarterback at Colorado Mesa University.

Idaho State head coach Hilary Merkley and jumps coach Joe Silvers were instrumental in recruiting Bider to Pocatello, where she plans to compete in the pentathlon and heptathlon. Bider had numerous scholarship opportunities in both volleyball and track but ultimately chose Idaho State after visiting the campus and meeting the team.

Bider’s love for track began in fourth grade when she trained with Taylor Kelting, now the head track coach at Sheridan High School. Over the years, she has worked with several influential coaches, including Casey Walker, Mark Bedard, Sid Chaulk, Cooper Crockett, Mesa Weidle, and Paige Toomer, who have all played key roles in her development.

This year, Bider decided to forego basketball to focus solely on indoor and outdoor track. Rock Springs High School’s track team will travel to Pocatello for four indoor meets this season, providing her with additional opportunities to compete at her future home venue.

Bider plans to major in physical education at Idaho State and pursue a career in coaching. She has gained valuable experience mentoring at Eastside Elementary, working volleyball clinics, and providing individual coaching lessons.

As she reflects on her high school career, Bider credits her success to the support of her coaches, teachers, administrators, and family, including her mother, brother, and grandparents. Her commitment to excellence has left a lasting impression on the Rock Springs community as she prepares for the next chapter in her athletic and academic journey.

