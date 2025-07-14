Rock Springs’ Big Bats Top Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights couldn’t slow down Rock Springs’ hot offense Sunday night, falling 20–2 in a shortened single game at Stratton Myers Park.

The Sweetwater County teams were originally scheduled for a noon doubleheader, but scheduling changes condensed the rivalry meeting into one game at 6 p.m. The visiting Post 24 Stallions wasted no time, erupting for six runs in the first inning and never looking back.

Rock Springs’ Landon Oliver and Ryan Zotti led the way, with Oliver going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Zotti drove in a game-high four runs. The Stallions piled up 13 hits and drew 10 walks.

The visitors put up six runs on just three hits in the opening frame, helped along by three walks and two batters hit by pitch. Damian Valerio and Zotti each singled in a pair of runs in the inning, and Oliver doubled, scoring one.

Valerio added another RBI single in the second to make it 7–2 before Rock Springs blew the game open in the third with an eight-run outburst. Griffen Garner tripled in a run, Oliver doubled home another and Zotti capped the rally with a two-run double.

Green River scratched across two runs in the bottom of the first, as Landon Smart and Travin Brown each drove in runs. But that was all the Knights could muster against Valerio, who started for the Stallions and worked three innings, striking out six and walking just one.

For Rock Springs, six different batters had multi-hit games. The Stallions also turned in a patient approach at the plate, with four players walking twice apiece.

The Knights turned a double play defensively but couldn’t overcome Rock Springs’ relentless offense.

Check out some photos from the game below.