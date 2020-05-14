Rock Springs Boy Tests Positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs child is Sweetwater County’s 15th case of COVID-19.
The young boy’s parents were notified Thursday, May 14, he has contracted COVID-19.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by private lab. The boy is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts to determine if the child is linked to other Sweetwater County cases.
Sweetwater County Public Health begins contact tracing as soon as a positive patient is identified.
Through contact tracing, probable cases are identified. A “probable” case is defined as a close contact of a confirmed positive who is symptomatic.
Eleven lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
Two of the 14 previous cases were hospitalized for a brief time.
Sweetwater County’s 11 th confirmed case – a Rock Springs woman in her 50s – was admitted to Sweetwater Memorial on April 29 and discharged May 3. The 12 th confirmed case – a Green River woman in her 40s – was admitted to MSHC late in the evening May 5. She was discharged the next
day.
As the state and county ease restrictions, healthcare providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Many healthcare agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering. Please, respect their wishes.
To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your
hands. Wear a face covering.
If you have questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider; call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, or call Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.
More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
